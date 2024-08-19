Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unity and Collaboration Shine at 48th IPAMS and 10th SELF in Fiji [Image 1 of 8]

    Unity and Collaboration Shine at 48th IPAMS and 10th SELF in Fiji

    NADI, FIJI

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jason A. Schmidt the command sergeant major of U.S. Army Pacific addresses the importance of Non-Commissioned Officers during “the role of the NCO in the Indo-Pacific Strategic Environment” at the 48th annual Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar, August 14, 2024. Schmidt emphasized the crucial roles NCO’s play in training, leadership, and maintaining discipline. Senior enlisted leaders highlighted their contributions to ensure that the development and support of the NCO Corps are prioritized for future growth. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 03:06
    Photo ID: 8599768
    VIRIN: 240815-A-PE084-1001
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 14.85 MB
    Location: NADI, FJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unity and Collaboration Shine at 48th IPAMS and 10th SELF in Fiji [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Unity and Collaboration Shine at 48th IPAMS and 10th SELF in Fiji

    TAGS

    #USARPAC
    #ALLIESANDPARTNERS
    #IPAMS24
    #FreeandOpenIndopacific #USARMY

