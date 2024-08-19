Command Sgt. Maj. Jason A. Schmidt the command sergeant major of U.S. Army Pacific addresses the importance of Non-Commissioned Officers during “the role of the NCO in the Indo-Pacific Strategic Environment” at the 48th annual Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar, August 14, 2024. Schmidt emphasized the crucial roles NCO’s play in training, leadership, and maintaining discipline. Senior enlisted leaders highlighted their contributions to ensure that the development and support of the NCO Corps are prioritized for future growth. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)
Unity and Collaboration Shine at 48th IPAMS and 10th SELF in Fiji
