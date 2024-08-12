378 ECES and 378 EMDS hone crisis response readiness capabilities

U.S. Air Force first responders assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron participate in a traffic accident exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 14, 2024. The U.S. Air Force regularly tests and evaluates the readiness of its first responders through crisis scenarios to ensure Airmen have the necessary skills to provide life-saving care to fellow service members under stressful conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo)

