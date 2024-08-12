378 ECES and 378 EMDS hone crisis response readiness capabilities

U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron extinguish a fire during a traffic accident exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 14, 2024. This exercise demonstrated and enhanced the participants’ readiness, integration and response skills while operating in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo)

