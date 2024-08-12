378 ECES and 378 EMDS hone crisis response readiness capabilities

U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron participate in a group huddle after completing the first half of a traffic accident exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 14, 2024. The debriefing provided an opportunity to receive immediate feedback to ensure everyone learned from the exercise to improve their emergency response skills. (U.S. Air Force photo)

