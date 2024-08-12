378 ECES and 378 EMDS hone crisis response readiness capabilities

U.S. Air Force first responders assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron participate in a traffic accident exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 14, 2024. Exercise participants tested response times and capabilities to ensure any possible casualty will receive the best level of critical care. (U.S. Air Force photo)

