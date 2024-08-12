A vehicle is set on fire during a traffic accident exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 14, 2024. This exercise demonstrated and enhanced the participants’ readiness, integration and response skills while operating in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 04:48
|Photo ID:
|8593891
|VIRIN:
|240814-F-NJ333-1020
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.19 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 378 ECES and 378 EMDS hone crisis response readiness capabilities [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.