    378 ECES and 378 EMDS hone crisis response readiness capabilities [Image 5 of 10]

    378 ECES and 378 EMDS hone crisis response readiness capabilities

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron extinguish a fire during a traffic accident exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 14, 2024.
    The U.S. Air Force remains committed to maintaining a ready and responsive force, capable of overcoming any real-world crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 04:48
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Medical
    CENTCOM
    Firefighter
    AFCENT
    Training

