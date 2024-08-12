378 ECES and 378 EMDS hone crisis response readiness capabilities

U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron extinguish a fire during a traffic accident exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 14, 2024.

The U.S. Air Force remains committed to maintaining a ready and responsive force, capable of overcoming any real-world crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo)

