U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron extinguish a fire during a traffic accident exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 14, 2024.
The U.S. Air Force remains committed to maintaining a ready and responsive force, capable of overcoming any real-world crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo)
This work, 378 ECES and 378 EMDS hone crisis response readiness capabilities [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Ryan Hayman