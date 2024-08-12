378 ECES and 378 EMDS hone crisis response readiness capabilities

U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron and first responders assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron participate in a traffic accident exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 14, 2024. Integrating firefighters and medical professionals in readiness exercises helps test established procedures and strengthen relationships and trust between the different specialties, ensuring first responders are ready to face any challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo)

