A diagram of the fully loaded MV Cape Ray shows how the arrangement of the 200 tanks each containing 6,000 gallons of liquid required a ballet of weight distribution to minimize the threat of capsizing.
Army Marks 10-Year Anniversary of Syrian Chemical Agent Destruction
