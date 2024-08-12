Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MV Cape Ray [Image 3 of 8]

    MV Cape Ray

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    07.02.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    A mafi trailer operator for Medcenter Container Terminal transfers a container from MV Ark Futura, a Danish cargo ship, from the dock to the loading deck of MV Cape Ray (T-AKR 9679). Cape Ray is tasked with the neutralization of specific chemical materials from Syria in accordance with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) guidelines while operating in international waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Desmond Parks)

