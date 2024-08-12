Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Syrian Chemical Agents Destruction [Image 1 of 8]

    Syrian Chemical Agents Destruction

    MV CAPE RAY (T-AKR 9679), UNITED STATES

    06.10.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    Will Rowell, right, a chemical engineering technician with Edgewood Chemical Biological Center (ECBC), opens a valve on the Field Deployable Hydrolysis System (FDHS) aboard the roll-on/roll-off and container ship MV Cape Ray (T-AKR 9679) while Stephen Crawford, a chemical equipment technician with ECBC, verifies procedures during practice operations of the FDHS in Rota, Spain, June 10, 2014. The U.S. government-owned MV Cape Ray was modified and deployed to the eastern Mediterranean Sea to dispose of Syrian chemical agents in accordance with terms Syria agreed to in late 2013. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Desmond Parks/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2014
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 16:15
    Photo ID: 8592816
    VIRIN: 140610-A-GY757-4968
    Resolution: 3745x2609
    Size: 5.42 MB
    Location: MV CAPE RAY (T-AKR 9679), US
    CHEMICAL
    NAVY
    SYRIA
    NPASE EAST
    MV CAPE RAY
    CTF 64

