Will Rowell, right, a chemical engineering technician with Edgewood Chemical Biological Center (ECBC), opens a valve on the Field Deployable Hydrolysis System (FDHS) aboard the roll-on/roll-off and container ship MV Cape Ray (T-AKR 9679) while Stephen Crawford, a chemical equipment technician with ECBC, verifies procedures during practice operations of the FDHS in Rota, Spain, June 10, 2014. The U.S. government-owned MV Cape Ray was modified and deployed to the eastern Mediterranean Sea to dispose of Syrian chemical agents in accordance with terms Syria agreed to in late 2013. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Desmond Parks/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2014 Date Posted: 08.15.2024 16:15 Photo ID: 8592816 VIRIN: 140610-A-GY757-4968 Resolution: 3745x2609 Size: 5.42 MB Location: MV CAPE RAY (T-AKR 9679), US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Syrian Chemical Agents Destruction [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.