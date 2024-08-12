The field deployable hydrolysis system destroys chemical agent by mixing it with hot water and a caustic compound to render it a conventional industrial waste, and it is compact enough to fit into tight spaces such as the hold of a ship.
Army Marks 10-Year Anniversary of Syrian Chemical Agent Destruction
