The field deployable hydrolysis system destroys chemical agent by mixing it with hot water and a caustic compound to render it a conventional industrial waste, and it is compact enough to fit into tight spaces such as the hold of a ship.

Date Taken: 07.17.2013
Army Marks 10-Year Anniversary of Syrian Chemical Agent Destruction