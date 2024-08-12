The DEVCOM CBC field response team, CBARR, destroyed the declared Syrian stockpile on board the MV Cape Ray at sea in international waters in 2014.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2014
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 16:15
|Photo ID:
|8592817
|VIRIN:
|140701-A-GY757-4331
|Resolution:
|1400x788
|Size:
|241.34 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Marks 10-Year Anniversary of Syrian Chemical Agent Destruction [Image 8 of 8], by Jack Bunja, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Marks 10-Year Anniversary of Syrian Chemical Agent Destruction
No keywords found.