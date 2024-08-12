Date Taken: 01.02.2014 Date Posted: 08.15.2024 16:15 Photo ID: 8592820 VIRIN: 140102-A-GY757-5970 Resolution: 4608x3456 Size: 2.81 MB Location: US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Army Marks 10-Year Anniversary of Syrian Chemical Agent Destruction [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.