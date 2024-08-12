M/V Cape Ray prepared for Syrian chemical weapons destruction mission.

epa04006300 Work continues on the Field Deployable Hydrolysis System built on the trailer deck of the M/V Cape Ray docked in Portsmouth, Virginia,USA, 02 January 2014. The M/V Cape Ray is being equipped with the newly developed Field Deployable Hydrolysis System, which was designed by the Defense Department to neutralize components used in Syrian chemical weapons. EPA/SHAWN THEW
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2014
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 16:15
|Photo ID:
|8592819
|VIRIN:
|140102-A-GY757-9455
|Resolution:
|800x533
|Size:
|416.11 KB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
