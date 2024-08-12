Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M/V Cape Ray prepared for Syrian chemical weapons destruction mission. [Image 4 of 8]

    M/V Cape Ray prepared for Syrian chemical weapons destruction mission.

    PORTSMOUTH, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    epa04006300 Work continues on the Field Deployable Hydrolysis System built on the trailer deck of the M/V Cape Ray docked in Portsmouth, Virginia,USA, 02 January 2014. The M/V Cape Ray is being equipped with the newly developed Field Deployable Hydrolysis System, which was designed by the Defense Department to neutralize components used in Syrian chemical weapons. EPA/SHAWN THEW

    Date Taken: 01.02.2014
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 16:15
    Photo ID: 8592819
    VIRIN: 140102-A-GY757-9455
    Resolution: 800x533
    Size: 416.11 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, US
