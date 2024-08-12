M/V Cape Ray prepared for Syrian chemical weapons destruction mission.

epa04006300 Work continues on the Field Deployable Hydrolysis System built on the trailer deck of the M/V Cape Ray docked in Portsmouth, Virginia,USA, 02 January 2014. The M/V Cape Ray is being equipped with the newly developed Field Deployable Hydrolysis System, which was designed by the Defense Department to neutralize components used in Syrian chemical weapons. EPA/SHAWN THEW

