U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs pre-flight checks in an F-16 Fighting Falcon prior to flying a combat capabilities demonstration during the Dayton International Airshow in Dayton, Ohio, June 22, 2024. Hiester leads a team of Airmen charged with showcasing the combat capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon for millions of spectators each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 09:22 Photo ID: 8589032 VIRIN: 240622-F-AM378-1138 Resolution: 3943x2626 Size: 1.04 MB Location: DAYTON, OHIO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Dayton International Airshow [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.