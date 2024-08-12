U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs pre-flight checks in an F-16 Fighting Falcon prior to flying a combat capabilities demonstration during the Dayton International Airshow in Dayton, Ohio, June 22, 2024. Hiester leads a team of Airmen charged with showcasing the combat capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon for millions of spectators each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 09:22
|Photo ID:
|8589032
|VIRIN:
|240622-F-AM378-1138
|Resolution:
|3943x2626
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|DAYTON, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Dayton International Airshow [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.