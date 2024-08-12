The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Dayton International Airshow

U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers during the Dayton International Airshow in Dayton, Ohio, June 23, 2024. The pilot has excellent flight control of the F-16 through its "fly-by-wire" system. Electrical wires relay commands, replacing the usual cables and linkage controls. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

