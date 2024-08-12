Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Dayton International Airshow [Image 10 of 11]

    DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, lands during the Dayton International Airshow in Dayton, Ohio, June 23, 2024. The team released a 50th anniversary paint scheme, apaying homage to the YF-16 prototype that first flew at Edwards AFB in 1974. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

