The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Dayton International Airshow

U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, lands during the Dayton International Airshow in Dayton, Ohio, June 23, 2024. The team released a 50th anniversary paint scheme, apaying homage to the YF-16 prototype that first flew at Edwards AFB in 1974. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

