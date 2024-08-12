U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, speaks to Civil Air Patrol cadets during the Dayton International Airshow in Dayton, Ohio, June 22, 2024. 2024 signifies the 50th anniversary of the F-16 airframe, and the team plans to perform at around 25 shows this year, both nationally and internationally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 09:22 Photo ID: 8589030 VIRIN: 240622-F-AM378-1046 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 1009.83 KB Location: DAYTON, OHIO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Dayton International Airshow [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.