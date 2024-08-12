U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Grayson Reams, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team environmental and electrical specialist, performs a show launch during the Dayton International Airshow in Dayton, Ohio, June 22, 2024. The show launch demonstrates to the spectators the precision and professionalism of the maintainers on the Viper Demonstration Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 09:22 Photo ID: 8589034 VIRIN: 240622-F-AM378-1155 Resolution: 3993x2660 Size: 781.59 KB Location: DAYTON, OHIO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Dayton International Airshow [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.