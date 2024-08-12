U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers during the Dayton International Airshow in Dayton, Ohio, June 23, 2024. The demonstration totals around 18 minutes and showcases several tactical aerial maneuvers and the air power the aircraft is still capable of 50 years after its inception. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 09:22 Photo ID: 8589031 VIRIN: 240623-F-AM378-1077 Resolution: 2802x1866 Size: 475.01 KB Location: DAYTON, OHIO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Dayton International Airshow [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.