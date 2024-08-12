GAS, GAS, GAS: CE Readiness Challenge

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron provide cover for a simulated victim during a readiness challenge at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 7, 2024. Airmen used red smoke to designate a pick-up zone for a medical evacuation for their casualties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

