    GAS, GAS, GAS: CE Readiness Challenge [Image 3 of 11]

    GAS, GAS, GAS: CE Readiness Challenge

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron provide security during a readiness challenge at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 6, 2024. The scenario was run multiple times, with each new team developing their own strategy in response to the simulated attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

