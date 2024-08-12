U.S. Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron transport a simulated casualty while another provides coverage during a readiness challenge at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 7, 2024. CES Airmen demonstrated essential combat ready skills during the training including Tactical Casualty Combat Care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.13.2024 Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US GAS, GAS, GAS: CE Readiness Challenge by SrA Paige Weldon