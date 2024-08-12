GAS, GAS, GAS: CE Readiness Challenge

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron puts on his gas mask during a readiness challenge at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 7, 2024. Teams in the event were given two hours to complete the exercise. Their goal was to display the skills they learned during previous months and safely exfiltrate from the simulated area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

