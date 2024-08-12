Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GAS, GAS, GAS: CE Readiness Challenge [Image 6 of 11]

    GAS, GAS, GAS: CE Readiness Challenge

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron provide Tactical Casualty Combat Care to a casualty during a readiness challenge at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 6, 2024. Depending on the team's reaction time, some casualties were deemed unconscious due to simulated injuries and had to be carried to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 17:34
    Photo ID: 8587936
    VIRIN: 240806-F-AL288-1117
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 926.98 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Gas mask
    TCCC
    Readiness
    training
    CE

