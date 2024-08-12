GAS, GAS, GAS: CE Readiness Challenge

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron relays information to his team during a readiness challenge at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 6, 2024. During the challenge Airmen were required to properly put on their gas masks during a simulated attack to show proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

