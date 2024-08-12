Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GAS, GAS, GAS: CE Readiness Challenge [Image 8 of 11]

    GAS, GAS, GAS: CE Readiness Challenge

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron wait for a medical evacuation during a readiness challenge at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 6, 2024. CES members spent weeks learning about radio etiquette, land navigation and proper wear of equipment in a variety of situations in preparation for the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GAS, GAS, GAS: CE Readiness Challenge [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Gas mask
    TCCC
    Readiness
    training
    CE

