Hoopa Valley Tribe welcomes nation builders

Members of the 944th Civil Engineer Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, perform construction efforts July 20, 2024, at K'ima:w Medical on the Hoopa Valley Reservation, California, as part of the Hoopa Valley Innovative Readiness Training (IRT). IRT is a Department of Defense military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)

