Master Sgt. Stephen Beeso, 944th Civil Engineer Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, clears dirt July 20, 2024, at K'ima:w Medical on the Hoopa Valley Reservation, California, as part of the Hoopa Valley Innovative Readiness Training (IRT). IRT is a collaborative program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)
Hoopa Valley Tribe welcomes nation builders
