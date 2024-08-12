Master Sgt. Stephen Beeso, 944th Civil Engineer Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, and Staff Sgt. Lucas Tuell, 556th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer (RED HORSE), Hurlburt Field, Florida, drive a pole into the ground July 20, 2024, at K'ima:w Medical on the Hoopa Valley Reservation, California, as part of the Hoopa Valley Innovative Readiness Training (IRT). IRT is a collaborative program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 18:43
|Photo ID:
|8585733
|VIRIN:
|240730-F-LF794-2086
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.39 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hoopa Valley Tribe welcomes nation builders [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hoopa Valley Tribe welcomes nation builders
No keywords found.