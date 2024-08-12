Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hoopa Valley Tribe welcomes nation builders [Image 9 of 12]

    Hoopa Valley Tribe welcomes nation builders

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Air Force Reserve Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)

    Staff Sgt. Jonathan Dale, 944th Civil Engineer Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, welds July 20, 2024, at K'ima:w Medical on the Hoopa Valley Reservation, California, as part of the Hoopa Valley Innovative Readiness Training (IRT). IRT is a Department of Defense military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 18:43
