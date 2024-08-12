Members of the 560th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer (RED HORSE) services flight, Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina, serve and receive food at the Hoopa Valley High School on the Hoopa Valley Reservation, California, as part of the Hoopa Valley Innovative Readiness Training (IRT). on the Hoopa Valley Reservation, California, as part of the Hoopa Valley Innovative Readiness Training (IRT). (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 18:43 Photo ID: 8585727 VIRIN: 240730-F-LF794-2103 Resolution: 4767x3170 Size: 2.02 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hoopa Valley Tribe welcomes nation builders [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.