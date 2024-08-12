Tech. Sgt. Mike Boenker, 944th Civil Engineer Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, manages heavy equipment movements July 20, 2024, at K'ima:w Medical on the Hoopa Valley Reservation, California, as part of the Hoopa Valley Innovative Readiness Training (IRT). IRT is a Department of Defense military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 18:43 Photo ID: 8585729 VIRIN: 240730-F-LF794-2106 Resolution: 5401x3594 Size: 2.58 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hoopa Valley Tribe welcomes nation builders [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.