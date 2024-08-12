Hoopa Valley Tribe welcomes nation builders

More than 120 Air Force Reserve members completed 12 civil engineer projects in Hoopa Vally, California, as part of an Innovative Readiness Training mission from May 27 to Aug. 10.



Working in two-week rotations, service members from more than a dozen units across the U.S. made the mission a success.



"You came in and said, 'How do we make sure we go in and reinforce and partner with the Hoopa tribal nation and keep them sovereign and independent," said Danil Jordan, Hoopa Valley Tribal Council member. "It is not easy to get into Indian country because we have this mental defense mechanism. To partner with tribal nations and build on their capabilities and provide health care, services, roads, whatever, and keep Hoopa surviving in our home forever - it is amazing."



What started as a mission to renovate a Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) program building, quickly turned into so much more.



"In the same parking lot and areas as the MAT, we helped with a domestic-violence counseling building by adding an ADA ramp," said Master Sgt. Shawna Edwards, Hoopa Valley IRT program manager. "We also redid three elderly roofs -- the most rewarding one was an 89-year-old Army vet whose roof was about 40 years old. Every day, when we were working on his roof, he would come out and talk to us and tell us stories."



Albert "Junky" Gray had no shortage of kinds words to say about the IRT team and their work.



"I love it," he said. "We love it. I just hope that nasty snow don't break it down."



He wasn’t' the only community member to speak highly about the mission.



"We actually put in for a rotation next summer," said Harley Smith, K'oma:w Medical project manager. "Overall, it has been a good experience. The guys have been great and very helpful."



The military returned the sentiment.



"Without the involvement of the community, this project would have failed," Edwards said. "It is not just the military, but the community, who helped it along. If we needed anything, they could either get it for us or they knew who to go to to get it for us."



In helping the Airmen get the equipment they needed, they also helped them gain invaluable training.



"The IRT allows units to work on projects they wouldn't normally get to work on, but also to train on equipment and vehicles they may not have at their home units," said Capt. Brian Parker, Hoopa Valley IRT officer-in-charge. "The units rotating through, meet the people and get to know the community, and I think it provides a lot of job satisfaction for the work they are accomplishing here. Hoopa Valley is probably one of the most beautiful places in the country, so this is a place I was glad I was able to visit … it is definitely a summer I won't forget."



Jordan hopes none of the service members will soon forget their time in Hoopa Valley.



"You came to Hoopa territory, not to take over, not to control us, but to actually help us; that is nation building," Jordan said. "The tribe is better able to protect the citizens, because of what you are doing. Hoopa will always be here, and you can say you had a piece in that."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 18:44 Story ID: 478428 Location: HOOPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hoopa Valley Tribe welcomes nation builders, by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.