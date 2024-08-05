Travis AFB honors Staff Sgt. Miller

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Holly Gramkow, right, 60th Maintenance Squadron commander, awards the Air and Space commendation medal to Gayle Miller, center, mother of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elijah Miller, posthumously to her son during a memorial service at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 7, 2024. The memorial service was held in Hangar 46, providing a place for friends and family to honor the life of Miller. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

