U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Steven Flynn, right, Travis Air Force Base Honor Guard superintendent, presents the American flag to Roderic and Gayle Miller, parents of Staff Sgt. Elijah Miller, during a memorial service at Travis AFB, California, Aug. 7, 2024. The Honor Guard stands ready to support military funerals or community events involving presentations of the American flag. The memorial service was held in Hangar 46, providing a place for friends and family to honor the life of Miller. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.09.2024 16:51 Photo ID: 8582004 VIRIN: 240807-F-OY799-1632 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 16.33 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis AFB honors Staff Sgt. Miller [Image 19 of 19], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.