    Travis AFB honors Staff Sgt. Miller [Image 17 of 19]

    Travis AFB honors Staff Sgt. Miller

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Travis Air Force Base Honor Guard refold the American flag during a memorial service at Travis AFB, California, Aug. 7, 2024. The Honor Guard stands ready to support military funerals or community events involving presentations of the American flag. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 16:51
    Photo ID: 8582003
    VIRIN: 240807-F-OY799-1625
    Resolution: 7360x4140
    Size: 15.13 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Travis AFB honors Staff Sgt. Miller [Image 19 of 19], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Memorial Service
    USAF

