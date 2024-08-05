Gayle Miller, left, mother of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elijah Miller, shares memories of her son during a memorial service at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 7, 2024. The memorial service was held in Hangar 46, providing a place for friends and family to honor the life of Miller. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.09.2024 16:51 Photo ID: 8581990 VIRIN: 240807-F-OY799-1446 Resolution: 4912x7360 Size: 15.45 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis AFB honors Staff Sgt. Miller [Image 19 of 19], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.