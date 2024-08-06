Travis Air Force Base Honor Guard perform a 21-gun salute during a memorial service at Travis AFB, California, Aug. 7, 2024. The Honor Guard stands ready to support military funerals or community events involving presentations of the American flag. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.09.2024 16:51 Photo ID: 8582001 VIRIN: 240807-F-OY799-1588 Resolution: 6495x3653 Size: 11.68 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis AFB honors Staff Sgt. Miller [Image 19 of 19], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.