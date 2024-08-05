U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Raymond Ruffin, 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics technician, performs a song during a memorial service at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 7, 2024. The memorial service was held in Hangar 46, providing a place for friends and family to honor the life of Staff Sgt. Elijah Miller. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 16:51
|Photo ID:
|8581986
|VIRIN:
|240807-F-OY799-1388
|Resolution:
|6519x4351
|Size:
|7.22 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB honors Staff Sgt. Miller [Image 19 of 19], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.