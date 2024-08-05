Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Travis AFB honors Staff Sgt. Miller [Image 8 of 19]

    Travis AFB honors Staff Sgt. Miller

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Roderic and Gayle Miller, parents of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elijah Miller, have an emotional moment during a memorial service at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 7, 2024. The memorial service was held in Hangar 46, providing a place for friends and family to honor the life of Miller. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 16:51
    Photo ID: 8581988
    VIRIN: 240807-F-OY799-1438
    Resolution: 6236x3508
    Size: 9.65 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB honors Staff Sgt. Miller [Image 19 of 19], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Travis AFB honors Staff Sgt. Miller
    Travis AFB honors Staff Sgt. Miller
    Travis AFB honors Staff Sgt. Miller
    Travis AFB honors Staff Sgt. Miller
    Travis AFB honors Staff Sgt. Miller
    Travis AFB honors Staff Sgt. Miller
    Travis AFB honors Staff Sgt. Miller
    Travis AFB honors Staff Sgt. Miller
    Travis AFB honors Staff Sgt. Miller
    Travis AFB honors Staff Sgt. Miller
    Travis AFB honors Staff Sgt. Miller
    Travis AFB honors Staff Sgt. Miller
    Travis AFB honors Staff Sgt. Miller
    Travis AFB honors Staff Sgt. Miller
    Travis AFB honors Staff Sgt. Miller
    Travis AFB honors Staff Sgt. Miller
    Travis AFB honors Staff Sgt. Miller
    Travis AFB honors Staff Sgt. Miller
    Travis AFB honors Staff Sgt. Miller

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Memorial Service
    USAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download