Abraham Lincoln departs from Guam

240808-N-NA571-1099 GUAM (Aug. 8, 2024) Sailors heave in line on the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is currently moored pier side in Guam for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Valerie Morrison)

