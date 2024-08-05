240807-N-DF558-1122 Agat, Guam (Aug. 7, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), pose during a volunteer beach clean-up at Ga’an Point, Guam. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is currently moored pier side in Guam for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aleksandr Freutel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.08.2024 04:02 Photo ID: 8577851 VIRIN: 240807-N-DF558-1222 Resolution: 5440x3627 Size: 906.13 KB Location: AGAT, GU Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors participate in a volunteer beach clean-up [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Aleksandr Freutel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.