Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors participate in a volunteer beach clean-up [Image 6 of 10]

    Sailors participate in a volunteer beach clean-up

    AGAT, GUAM

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aleksandr Freutel 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240807-N-DF558-1044 Agat, Guam (Aug. 7, 2024) Logistics Specialist Seaman Kimberly Bowman, from Monte Vista, Colo., assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), picks up trash during a volunteer beach clean-up at Ga’an Point, Guam. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is currently moored pier side in Guam for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aleksandr Freutel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 04:02
    Photo ID: 8577852
    VIRIN: 240807-N-DF558-1044
    Resolution: 5220x3480
    Size: 991.98 KB
    Location: AGAT, GU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors participate in a volunteer beach clean-up [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Aleksandr Freutel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors participate in a volunteer beach clean-up
    Sailors participate in a volunteer beach clean-up
    Sailors participate in a volunteer beach clean-up
    Sailors participate in a community outreach program with Island Girl Power
    Sailors participate in a volunteer beach clean-up
    Sailors participate in a volunteer beach clean-up
    Sailors participate in a community outreach program with Island Girl Power
    Sailors participate in a community outreach program with Island Girl Power
    Abraham Lincoln departs from Guam
    Abraham Lincoln departs from Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group departs Guam and Saipan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COMREL
    U.S. Navy
    CVN 72: USS Abraham Lincoln

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download