Sailors participate in a community outreach program with Island Girl Power

240806-N-NA571-1115 Dededo, Guam (Aug. 6, 2024) Chief Aviation Electronics Technicians Ed Bland, left, from Chester, Va., assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), and Lt. j.g. Matthew Ikenoyama, from Ridgecrest, Calif., assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77), paints a bee hive during a community relations project with Island Girl Power in Dededo, Guam. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is currently moored pier side in Guam for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Valerie Morrison)

