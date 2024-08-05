Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors participate in a community outreach program with Island Girl Power [Image 4 of 10]

    Sailors participate in a community outreach program with Island Girl Power

    DEDEDO, GUAM

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Valerie Morrison 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240806-N-NA571-1088 Dededo, Guam (Aug. 6, 2024) Yeoman 2nd Class Natasha Cleek, left, from Truckee, Calif., assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) and Lt. j.g. Matthew Ikenoyama, from Ridgecrest, Calif., assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77), pulls weeds during a community relations project with Island Girl Power in Dededo, Guam. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is currently moored pier side in Guam for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Valerie Morrison)

    This work, Sailors participate in a community outreach program with Island Girl Power [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Valerie Morrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    Aircraft Carrier
    CVN 72
    Abraham Linocln

