    Abraham Lincoln departs from Guam [Image 9 of 10]

    Abraham Lincoln departs from Guam

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Seaman Nathaly Cruz 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240808-N-IJ966-1029 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 8, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jose Jasso, left, from Oxnard, Calif., and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Antonio Lujan, from San Antonio, shift colors on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nathaly Cruz)

