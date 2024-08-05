Sailors participate in a community outreach program with Island Girl Power

240806-N-NA571-1099 Dededo, Guam (Aug. 6, 2024) Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Elaina Owen, from Virginia Beach, Va., assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), trims trees during a community relations project with Island Girl Power in Dededo, Guam. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is currently moored pier side in Guam for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Valerie Morrison)
