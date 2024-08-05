Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Governor Henry McMaster recieves update ahead of Tropical Storm Debby [Image 8 of 8]

    Governor Henry McMaster recieves update ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

    WEST COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    South Carolina National Guard

    South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster meets with officials at the South Carolina Emergency Management Division to receive an update on Tropical Storm Debby, August. 5, 2024. The briefing focused on the evolving weather conditions, resource deployment strategies, and coordination efforts with local and state agencies. Governor McMaster discussed key actions and preparedness measures required to address the potential impact of the storm. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 19:55
    Photo ID: 8572078
    VIRIN: 240805-Z-VD276-4002
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 17.05 MB
    Location: WEST COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Governor Henry McMaster recieves update ahead of Tropical Storm Debby [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    South Carolina National Guard
    Tropical Storm Debby
    South Carolina Emergency Management Division
    Henry McMaster
    Governor Henry McMaster

    OPTIONS

