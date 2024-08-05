Governor Henry McMaster recieves update ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster meets with officials at the South Carolina Emergency Management Division to receive an update on Tropical Storm Debby, August. 5, 2024. The briefing focused on the evolving weather conditions, resource deployment strategies, and coordination efforts with local and state agencies. Governor McMaster discussed key actions and preparedness measures required to address the potential impact of the storm. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)

